Planet Fitness Edmonds hosting construction preview event Sept. 7

Planet Fitness Edmonds will host a construction preview from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at 22515 Highway 99, Edmonds.

Rain or shine, the community is invited to get a first look at the 22,200-square-foot club, which is expected to open in September. The building was formerly home to Rite Aid, which closed in September 2023. In addition to getting a sneak peek outside the facility, guests can enjoy complimentary refreshments and enter to win prizes that include 65-inch smart TV, iRobot Roomba, massage gun and UW Huskies game tickets — plus Planet Fitness memberships.

“We’re thrilled to be hearing a lot of buzz about the Edmonds club, so we encourage community members to stop by on Sept. 7 to learn about our non-intimidating fitness experience,” said Justin Drummond, president of Ohana Growth Partners (OGP), one of the largest franchise divisions of Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness Edmonds will be OGP’s 13th Planet Fitness location in the Seattle area. The group’s portfolio includes clubs in Bremerton, Burlington, Everett, Lacey, Lake Stevens, Marysville (Smokey Point), Mill Creek, Monroe, North Seattle, Oak Harbor, Olympia and Rainier Beach.

For more information about Planet Fitness Edmonds, visit www.planetfitness.com/gyms/edmonds-wa, call 425-648-2424 or email edmonds.wa@planetfitness.com.