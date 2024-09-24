Planning board to hold hearing Sept. 25 on capital facilities plan, capital improvement program

The Edmonds Planning Board at its Wednesday, Sept. 25 meeting will hold a public hearing on the city’s 2025-2030 Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Capital Improvement Program (CIP).

The Capital Facilities Plan/Capital Improvement Program, also known as the CFP/CIP. The Capital Facilities Plan, updated annually, identifies capital projects for at least the next six years that support the city’s Comprehensive Plan. It contains a list of projects aimed at accommodating the city’s projected population growth in accordance with the Washington State Growth Management Act. The Capital Improvement Program is a budgeting tool that includes capital and maintenance projects, tying those projects to the various city funds and revenues.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. Or you can watch remotely at this link.

The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or you can listen by telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.