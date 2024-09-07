Poet’s Corner: Cuyahoga Valley Railroad Car, Monday Arrives Sideways, Sunday Concert

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.
Cuyahoga Valley Railroad Car
A single car sidelined as stars go on turning,
haunted by journeys that passed through its room,
haunted by landscapes that live in the past
while present weeds bloom around the steel wheels.
Railcars are meant to be strung to each other
like beads on a necklace, like ancestral lineage:
sleeping car, dining car, coach and caboose,
the rocking of travel across the creation.
The tracks of the journey set stronger than fate
put all of the passenger’s sojourns together:
the menu, the venue, the same destinations
with time to consider their unique conditions.
Abandoned to memories dozing within,
a vacant, deserted railcar on a siding
encloses the dreams and the phantoms of travel
still peering from windows obscured by the dust.
Kristina Stapleton
~ ~ ~ ~
Monday Arrives Sideways
How did a sedan land on its’ side on the sidewalk? Hood crunched, wheels spun, windows open, seats empty, police everywhere, and one woman stands there blandly holding her white purse with both hands in front of her, a guilty confused look on her face. A firetruck brought the crew that now are trying to shut off the water valve. The demolished fire hydrant lays on its side like a discarded beer can. Slow traffic leaves a wake as cars boat across the intersection. The disgruntled officer approaches the woman with his notebook ready to take her statement.
Like magic, the police man turns the turned over car into a traffic incident. Like tinker-toys the firemen drain the little river. With wonder the woman takes pride in her gymnastic feat of escape. Somewhere a lucky squirrel lives to cross another street.
Kristina Stapleton
~ ~ ~ ~
Sunday Concert in Edmonds City Park
The filtered hazy light smears
the edges of a summer afternoon.
The world all pollinated with points of dust
that percolate through sharpness
to soften the view with their dots.
Through sleepy eye lashes we view
the variegated verdigris of a lawn
edged with distant trees. Families
seated on their blankets
quilt the ground with squares.
The bandstand hosts ornamental performers
in bright costumes, music with a story line
and then
the text rattles my pocket.
My cousin has a tumor in his head,
an inoperable fragment left from
brain surgery. The scalpel
cuts across the continent
from Arizona to Edmonds
where the public concert dims away.
Fires burn between us.
You are confused, with miles
of radiation and chemotherapy
looming down your future.
We were born in the same year.
Of 27 cousins, you are my favorite.
I am the last to leave
as the band breaks down the stage.
I fold up my chair and carry it
like a quiver over my shoulder,
the walk home slow and indistinct
down streets that fold up in my wake.
Glioblastoma. Glioblastoma. Glioblastoma.
Kristina Stapleton
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Kristina Stapleton lives in Edmonds. She writes for the pleasure of finding the magic in the small things in life. This year Kristina won third place in the Lakewood Gardens Poetry Competition and first place in the EPIC Poetry Competition. She joined the Edmonds Poetry Group when she moved to Edmonds in 2018.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.