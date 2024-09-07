Poet’s Corner: Cuyahoga Valley Railroad Car, Monday Arrives Sideways, Sunday Concert

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Cuyahoga Valley Railroad Car

A single car sidelined as stars go on turning,

haunted by journeys that passed through its room,

haunted by landscapes that live in the past

while present weeds bloom around the steel wheels.

Railcars are meant to be strung to each other

like beads on a necklace, like ancestral lineage:

sleeping car, dining car, coach and caboose,

the rocking of travel across the creation.

The tracks of the journey set stronger than fate

put all of the passenger’s sojourns together:

the menu, the venue, the same destinations

with time to consider their unique conditions.

Abandoned to memories dozing within,

a vacant, deserted railcar on a siding

encloses the dreams and the phantoms of travel

still peering from windows obscured by the dust.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~

Monday Arrives Sideways

How did a sedan land on its’ side on the sidewalk? Hood crunched, wheels spun, windows open, seats empty, police everywhere, and one woman stands there blandly holding her white purse with both hands in front of her, a guilty confused look on her face. A firetruck brought the crew that now are trying to shut off the water valve. The demolished fire hydrant lays on its side like a discarded beer can. Slow traffic leaves a wake as cars boat across the intersection. The disgruntled officer approaches the woman with his notebook ready to take her statement.

Like magic, the police man turns the turned over car into a traffic incident. Like tinker-toys the firemen drain the little river. With wonder the woman takes pride in her gymnastic feat of escape. Somewhere a lucky squirrel lives to cross another street.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday Concert in Edmonds City Park

The filtered hazy light smears

the edges of a summer afternoon.

The world all pollinated with points of dust

that percolate through sharpness

to soften the view with their dots.

Through sleepy eye lashes we view

the variegated verdigris of a lawn

edged with distant trees. Families

seated on their blankets

quilt the ground with squares.

The bandstand hosts ornamental performers

in bright costumes, music with a story line

and then

the text rattles my pocket.

My cousin has a tumor in his head,

an inoperable fragment left from

brain surgery. The scalpel

cuts across the continent

from Arizona to Edmonds

where the public concert dims away.

Fires burn between us.

You are confused, with miles

of radiation and chemotherapy

looming down your future.

We were born in the same year.

Of 27 cousins, you are my favorite.

I am the last to leave

as the band breaks down the stage.

I fold up my chair and carry it

like a quiver over my shoulder,

the walk home slow and indistinct

down streets that fold up in my wake.

Glioblastoma. Glioblastoma. Glioblastoma.

Kristina Stapleton

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Kristina Stapleton lives in Edmonds. She writes for the pleasure of finding the magic in the small things in life. This year Kristina won third place in the Lakewood Gardens Poetry Competition and first place in the EPIC Poetry Competition. She joined the Edmonds Poetry Group when she moved to Edmonds in 2018.