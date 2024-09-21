Poet’s Corner: Near Davina Peak, Bus Stop Flirtation

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.
Near Davina Peak
The moon appeared mid-morning
above Davina Peak,
clambered into us through blue bases of sky,
wedded us for one day.
Silence then,
lake light, stone shapes
pale bent grasses
A hawk’s opening note splintered across the valley
We drew closer, watched light spill
over the ancient peak’s scoured face,
felt her enormous solitude grant us
a wild, mountain blessing.
Firs split the blue air
with endless piercing points
moment falling through moment
The moon’s singular light opened us
until we became the door
we walked through.
Early October afternoon
drifting leaf gardens
stone stacked upon stone.
Moon tacked over the horizon
drawing us higher to seek the still mirror
of a glacial green lake.
To our west, layered peaks limned in gold,
to the east, hung with silver in a dark valley,
a soundless cascade.
We made three wishes then
Rock, bind us together
Sing to us, Water, and never break
Sky, to which we hold no key,
Hollow us like a ringing bell.
Chris Cantu
~ ~ ~ ~
Bus Stop Flirtation
A crow is more than an oily rag
blown through traffic intersections.
I’ve watched them in their courtship
at the bus stop on 85th, where two dark
familiars caught my attention.
She (and I know it was she,
because her head feathers were ruffled
and puffed, like a black Victorian bonnet),
sat on the hood of a blue Honda Civic
and peered at her love who, workman-like,
pecked and pulled at a greasy scrap
that clung to a gray utility pole.
She watched intently as he finished the job
and then hopped down to dip her beak
into a rainbow puddle. She turned
to face him, and I heard her say,
I just love to watch you scavenge.
Chris Cantu
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Chris Cantu is a local writer who studied in the MFA program at the University of Washington under the expert guidance of David Wagoner and, especially, Colleen McElroy. Another valued guide in Chris’ pursuit of “best words, best order” was the teacher and poet, Jana Harris, and it was through her adult evening classes in writing that Chris met many wonderful local poets.
Chris also enjoys painting in her studio/barn, keeping up with grandchildren and occasional travel to sunnier climates. You can reach her at: chris.cantu1@gmail.com
