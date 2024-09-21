Poet’s Corner: Near Davina Peak, Bus Stop Flirtation

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Near Davina Peak

The moon appeared mid-morning

above Davina Peak,

clambered into us through blue bases of sky,

wedded us for one day.

Silence then,

lake light, stone shapes

pale bent grasses

A hawk’s opening note splintered across the valley

We drew closer, watched light spill

over the ancient peak’s scoured face,

felt her enormous solitude grant us

a wild, mountain blessing.

Firs split the blue air

with endless piercing points

moment falling through moment

The moon’s singular light opened us

until we became the door

we walked through.

Early October afternoon

drifting leaf gardens

stone stacked upon stone.

Moon tacked over the horizon

drawing us higher to seek the still mirror

of a glacial green lake.

To our west, layered peaks limned in gold,

to the east, hung with silver in a dark valley,

a soundless cascade.

We made three wishes then

Rock, bind us together

Sing to us, Water, and never break

Sky, to which we hold no key,

Hollow us like a ringing bell.

Chris Cantu

~ ~ ~ ~

Bus Stop Flirtation

A crow is more than an oily rag

blown through traffic intersections.

I’ve watched them in their courtship

at the bus stop on 85th, where two dark

familiars caught my attention.

She (and I know it was she,

because her head feathers were ruffled

and puffed, like a black Victorian bonnet),

sat on the hood of a blue Honda Civic

and peered at her love who, workman-like,

pecked and pulled at a greasy scrap

that clung to a gray utility pole.

She watched intently as he finished the job

and then hopped down to dip her beak

into a rainbow puddle. She turned

to face him, and I heard her say,

I just love to watch you scavenge.

Chris Cantu

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Chris Cantu is a local writer who studied in the MFA program at the University of Washington under the expert guidance of David Wagoner and, especially, Colleen McElroy. Another valued guide in Chris’ pursuit of “best words, best order” was the teacher and poet, Jana Harris, and it was through her adult evening classes in writing that Chris met many wonderful local poets.

Chris also enjoys painting in her studio/barn, keeping up with grandchildren and occasional travel to sunnier climates. You can reach her at: chris.cantu1@gmail.com