PorchFest Edmonds returns Sept. 7 for its third year

PorchFest Edmonds returns for its third year from 1-6 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 7 in downtown Edmonds. This year will be the biggest event to date, with 70 performers and 37 hosts. The hosts can be found across the downtown core, ranging from Sunset Avenue to 6th Avenue and Walnut Street to Glen Street.

PorchFest is a grassroots music and performance arts event where artist perform on porches, front lawns and sidewalks throughout the community. PorchFest is a free family-friendly event featuring musicians and artists from a wide variety of genres. The mission of the nonprofit organization is to bring the community together in music and creative expression in and around our neighborhoods and streets.

Performances will kickoff at 1 p.m. with the Lori Hardman Band at the Main Stage, located at 524 Main St. Main Stage will continue the music with local songwriter Beclynn from 2:10 to 3:25 p.m. followed by Moonghost from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. The event will culminate with a full band performance on the Main Stage at 5 p.m. with local fan favorite Nikki & The Fast Times. Main Street will be closed east of the fountain during the event, so please be aware of street closures and event areas that do not have closures as you are walking to locations.

The walkable music festival will feature music from 2 to 5 p.m. with performances by artists such as Harry Sills, Richard Taylor, Joseph Pennell, Kellee Bradley, Hannah Liz, Jake Darrow, Alisha Aufai, CJ Migas and David Bazan; and bands such as Mid Century Mods, Trash Panda Go Kart, College Radio, Club Clover, John Pinetree and The Yellin’ Degenerates, Tether the Star, The Honeyjacks and Third Harbour. To see a list of all artists, check the map. You can also listen to many of the artists ahead of time on the PorchFest Spotify Playlist.

Visitors are encouraged to make donations to this volunteer-led organization to help support the costs of the event, and to tip musicians who are also volunteering their time and talent. Visitors are welcome to bring folding chairs or blankets if they would like to sit and enjoy a performance; food and beverages are also welcome. Pets are allowed but must be on a leash, and owners are responsible for them at all times.

This year there will be PorchFest limited-edition merchandise available for purchase. Custom tie-dye t-shirts, hats and stickers will be available at the Main Stage location at 524 Main St. The design for the 2024 PorchFest poster was created by artist Maddie Mosher. The design includes the 2024 canine mascot “Zoey.”

PorchFest is run by a committed group of volunteers who work year-round to put the event together. Officers include President Elizabeth Morgan, Vice President Jen Lawson, Treasurer Courtney Soleta and Secretary Chris Cossu. The directors include Darren Austin, host outreach; Scott Ely, technical director; Diane Farber, neighbor outreach; Rachel Gardner, performer relations; Nikki Glaros, creative consultant; Alan Hardwick, programming director; Brad Shipley, logistics and permitting; Sylvia Stanfill, volunteer manager and Pam Tauer, volunteer manager.

PorchFest is supported by sponsors, including Alan Hardwick Productions, Bear Carpenter Art, Crow, Dano Mac Productions, Ed! Edmonds Downtown Alliance, FeedMe Hospitality and Restaurant Group, FIELD, The Foundry, Lagana, Musicology Co, Pear Tree Consignment, Rogue, Salish Sea Brewing Company, and Porches Planters & Petunias.