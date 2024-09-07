Prep football: Warriors shut out Eagles in Friday non-league season opener

While the offense struggled to get its motor going, it was the defense that revved its engines and led the way to an Edmonds-Woodway Warriors victory on Friday as the team shutout the Lindbergh Eagles 13-0 at Renton Memorial Stadium.

The E-W defense forced the Eagles to turn the ball over four times (three fumbles and an interception), turn possession of the ball over three more times on downs and punt five times in the non-league matchup played on a balmy night in Renton.

Warrior senior Kellan Osborne, who recovered one of the Lindbergh fumbles, credited the victory to the team’s defensive effort.

“The entire team played really well – our defense did really, really good,” Osborne said. “I’ve really got to contribute the win to them.”

“Anytime a shutout happens, it’s appreciated,” Osborne added. “The defense played so good. I was in there every now-and-then, but all the guys that subbed in all played their butts off. It was a really good win.”

Osborne scored the initial points in the contest on a 1-yard TD run to cap off the Warriors’ first possession of the game. “I’ve just got to thank our ‘O’-line,” he said. “That first drive I got a touchdown but it was all because of our ‘O’-line. I was just wide open — I could just run straight in.”

The score came one play after quarterback Andrew Bau had connected with KJ Chappell on a 25-yard pass that moved the ball to the Eagles’ one-yard line.

But the Warriors’ opening scoring drive wasn’t indicative of the type of night the team’s offense would have on Friday. E-W, much like Lindbergh, had numerous miscues throughout the game including losing the ball three times on fumbles and having a punt blocked.

Edmonds-Woodway gained only three first downs in the second half — 10 total in the game.

Despite those mistakes, the Warrior offense did do enough to help secure the win, sealing the victory with a 9-yard touchdown run by junior Carmelo LaRocca with 1:19 remaining in the game. The score was set up after the Eagles turned the ball over on downs inside their own 10-yard line.

LaRocca led E-W in rushing with 50 yards on 10 carries.

While a number of running backs shared the rushing load for the Warriors throughout the game, it was LaRocca and Osborne that carried the ball the most during the contest’s final minutes.

“I was nervous,” Osborne said of his rushing attempts late in the game, “because we had had a couple of fumbles before and Coach (Bill Marsh) came up to me and said, ‘hold on the ball; that’s all you’ve got to do; hold on to the ball.’ So I was gripping it so tight. It was all I was focusing on. I was focused on that more than getting yards.”

The win was the first for Marsh at Edmonds-Woodway after taking over the head coaching position this season for long-time Warrior head coach John Gradwohl, who retired at the end of last year.

The Warriors (0-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference play; 1-0 overall) will next face the three-time reigning Wesco League South Conference champion Monroe Bearcats (0-0 in league play, 1-0 overall) on Friday, Sept. 13. Monroe handed E-W its only league loss last year, a 35-7 win at Monroe High School. This year’s matchup will take place at Edmonds Stadium; kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Prep Football: Edmonds-Woodway at Lindbergh, Sept. 6

Edmonds-Woodway 6 0 0 7 – 13

Lindbergh 0 0 0 0 – 0

First quarter scoring –

6:34 – Kellan Osborne (Edmonds-Woodway) 1-yard TD run; PAT kick not attempted (bad snap from center)

Fourth quarter scoring –

1:19 – Carmelo LaRocca (Edmonds-Woodway) 9-yard TD run: PAT kick good

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 0-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-0 overall; Lindbergh 0-0 in KingCo League Lake Conference, 0-1 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Monroe; Friday, Sept. 13; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lindbergh next game: versus Annie Wright; Thursday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m. at Renton Memorial Stadium

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski