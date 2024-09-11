Property tax hearing draws one commenter, but council invites more feedback

With both a presidential and gubernatorial election debate on the same evening, just one person offered comments during a Tuesday night public hearing on what the Edmonds City Council should do about property taxes if voters agree to join the South County Fire regional fire authority. But councilmembers assured the public they would have more opportunities to weigh in prior to the council making a decision on the matter.

Councilmember Neil Tibbott began the hearing by recapping past council actions that led to Tuesday night’s hearing. In December 2023, South County Fire — a regional fire authority (RFA) that contracts with Edmonds to provide fire and emergency medical services — notified the city it intended to terminate its contract effective December 2025. (In the RFA’s termination letter, Fire Chief Bob Eastman said that Edmonds is “paying less for service under the current contract than the rest of the RFA. Those other members include the cities of Brier, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and Mountlake Terrace. “South County Fire is committed to providing rate parity moving forward, so everyone we serve pays the same rate for the same service,” Eastman added)

After commissioning a study and much discussion, the Edmonds City Council in June 2024 passed a resolution initiating the process of requesting annexation to the RFA. If the council eventually decides to proceed with annexation — a process that will take several months — the measure is likely to be before voters in April 2025.

Under the city’s current contract with South County Fire, Edmonds pays the RFA to provide fire and EMS — and that amount has increased significantly in just two years. In 2022, the city paid $9 million and by 2024 the cost had risen to $11.5 million. In 2025, assuming a 5% increase, the cost for fire and EMS is estimated at $12.1 million, Tibbott said. But by 2026, the fire authority estimates the cost will be $19.5 million — regardless of whether Edmonds votes to join the RFA or negotiates a new contract with the fire authority

If the RFA is approved, starting in January 2026 voters would be charged directly for fire service — and the city would lose $6.3 million that property owners now pay to the city via property taxes to cover that service. The city would also lose $4.4 million in emergency medical services (EMS) levy fees.

For a city with serious budget problems, losing that funding would be a challenge. Edmonds’ budget gap for 2024 is in excess of $20 million — an amount that city officials say can’t be met by cuts in services and spending alone. (See more in our coverage of the council’s budget retreat in August.)

Tibbott then explained the three scenarios that could occur if voters approve RFA annexation:

Scenario 1 “All”: The City of Edmonds retains the dollars in its general fund that paid for the fire contract, a total of $5,965,492.

Scenario 2 “None”: The City of Edmonds reduces its general fund levy by $5,965,492, the amount currently funding the fire contract.

Scenario 3 “Some”: The City of Edmonds reduces its general property tax levy by a different dollar amount.

Focusing on Scenarios 1 and 2, Tibbott then shared a slide showing the annexation cost impact to taxpayers, based on an average home described as 2,000 square feet with an assessed valuation of $836,183.

If the city doesn’t reduce the general fund levy (Scenario 1), the total annual increase to taxpayers would be $809.24 annually, or $67.44 per month. Under Scenario 2 — the general levy reduction — taxpayers would see a total annual increase of $484.33, or $40.36 monthly.

The lone commenter was Edmonds resident Jim Ogonowski, who asked “Whose money is it? It’s not your money, it’s the taxpayers’ money. We’ve allocated it to the city to expend it on fire and EMS services. So if we are not going to get that service from the city, that money rightly should come back to the citizens.”

Tibbott stressed that “the council will continue to take comments from the public via email or online forms so we can add that to our deliberation,” adding that a special council meeting would be held on the topic next week

“We truly do want feedback from across our city,” added Councilmember Chris Eck. “These are complex decisions. No one’s mind is made up yet. We’re still mulling over feedback we continue to get.”

Councilmember Jenna Nand said she thought it was helpful for the public to be able to see how the RFA options would affect taxpayers. “My personal hope is that our taxpayers, and our property owners, our constituents can see the value in the city retaining 100% of its current levy lift to be able to address the structural budget gap and retain the [city’s] level of service and the level of staffing.”

Addressing questions from councilmembers, City Attorney Jeff Taraday noted the council would have the chance annually to decide whether to reduce the levy amount. “So as the city climbs out of its fiscal crisis, each year as it makes the decision to levy taxes for the next year, it will have an opportunity to make that what we are sort of colloquially referring to as ‘the some, none or all decision,'” he said. “If the city decides in ’26 that it needs to keep all that money, that doesn’t mean that it’s that way forever.”

Also during its regular business meeting Tuesday, the council agreed with Councilmember Vivian Olson to reconsider a vote it took Aug. 13 opposing annexation of a Meadowdale neighborhood of 47 homes into the City of Edmonds. Olson explained that she wanted additional time to research additional information related to the annexation process, and the council then voted 4-3 (Councilmembers Susan Paine, Tibbott and Nand opposed) to approve Olson’s motion to postpone the matter indefinitely.

In addition, the council:

— Heard a financial report from Mayor Rosen. The mayor noted that the city’s three sources of general fund revenues — sales tax, property tax and development-related revenues — are “each up over same time last year,” but there is also a downside to that news. Year-to-date sales tax revenues are $102,652 higher than last year, “however it is $252,816 under the budget forecast,” Rosen said. Property tax revenues are $297,028 higher but $252,405 lower than forecast. Year-to-date development-related revenues (such as permit fees) are $385,607 higher than in 2023. “We have received 88% of the total $1,840,000 that was budgeted… and are only 67% of the way through the year,” he said. While that’s positive news, “it’s also good to remember, especially with development-related fees, that these are inconsistent to predict. “Total property and sales tax revenues are $500,000 lower than the 2024 forecast, which is “sort of an echoing of issues that have happened in the past,” he said. “I think you will appreciate that we intend to be far more conservative in forecasting revenues for the 2025 budget so these kinds of things do not happen again.”

— Unanimously approved a construction bid of $1,416,113 for the CA Carey Corporation for the Main Street overlay project, which runs from 6th to 8th avenues and is federally funded.

— Unanimously approved a staff recommendation to pursue undergrounding of utilities for phases 3 and 4 of the Highway 99 Revitalization Project, which will be funded through federal and state grants.

During a special 5 p.m. meeting prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council:

— Received an update on progress made regarding the transportation plan that will be included as part of the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. The public is invited to learn more about the transportation plan during an in-person open house Sept. 18.

— Interviewed two candidates for the Edmonds Planning Board: Jon Milkey and George Bennett (alternate). Both candidates were approved as part of the council business meeting agenda.

— By Teresa Wippel