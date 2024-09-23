Public hearing on code amendments at Sept. 24 Edmonds City Council meeting

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Sept. 24 business meeting will hold a public hearing on permit processing timeline and public notice code amendments to achieve compliance with mandates required through state legislation: Senate Bill 5290 and House Bill 1105

HB 1105 requires public agencies to provide notice for public comment that includes the last date by which such public comment must be submitted. SB 5290 amends the required timelines for affected cities and counties to issue a final decision on an application for land use review.

Also at the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council will consider draft code amendments regarding green building incentives and review the process for considering and approving a draft environmental impact statement.

And the council will hear a proclamation for National Hispanic Heritage Month as well as receive the mayor’s finance report.

The meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. To watch remotely, regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the Council Meeting webpage (where you can see the complete agenda), Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39. You can also view via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or listen by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet at 5:45 p.m. for a special meeting that starts with an executive session to discuss pending or potential litigation, then interview candidates for appointment to the Edmonds Arts Commission. (You can see the agenda and Zoom link for the 5:45 p.m. meeting here.)