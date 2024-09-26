Public invited to free book-signing reception Oct. 5 for Write on Sound conference

As part of the annual Write on the Sound writer’s conference, the public is invited to a free book signing reception from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. The reception will be held at the Edmonds Plaza Room above the Edmonds Library at 650 Main Street.

This free public event is an opportunity to chat about books and writing with Write on the Sound conference speakers and attendees, have purchased books signed by speakers, and explore the pop-up Edmonds Bookshop.

Attendees can enjoy light refreshments and the view of the Puget Sound from the Plaza Room patio. The conference reception is presented by the City of Edmonds Arts Commission with generous support from Windermere Real Estate Edmonds.

Write on the Sound writers’ conference is a program of the City of Edmonds Arts Commission, a division of the Edmonds Community, Culture and Economic Development Department. For a list of speakers and presenters and more information about the conference, visit the city website.