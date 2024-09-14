Reminder: Public invited to tsunami risks and preparedness presentation in Edmonds Sept. 19

Residents are invited to a public information event to learn more about tsunami risks and preparedness on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

The session will be led by the tsunami program team from the Washington Emergency Management Division. Experts will explain current earthquake and tsunami modeling, predicted inundation zones in Edmonds, warning signs of a tsunami and how to prepare and stay safe in the event of a tsunami.

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. RSVPs are not required but encouraged for planning and logistics. Visit the event page on Facebook to respond.