Remembrance ceremony for Nancy Tays Sept. 29

A remembrance ceremony for Nancy Tays has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.
All who knew her are invited to attend and share their favorite memories.
You can read more about Nancy’s life in her earlier obituary here.
