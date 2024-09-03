Save the date: 44th annual Arts of Terrace Art Show Sept. 21-28

The 44th Annual Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show is scheduled for Sept. 21-28 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23204 58th Ave. W.
Sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace Arts Commission and the Friends of the Arts, Arts of the Terrace is one of the major juried art shows in the Pacific Northwest and attracts top artists from throughout the region. Attendees can enjoy paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, photography, 3-dimensional works and artisan works.
As a juried art show, artists compete for more than $5,000 in cash awards and art merchandise.
The event is free and open to the public.
Show hours
Monday-Thursday: Noon-6 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
