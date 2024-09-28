Save the date: Lynnwood HS Vendor Splendor Holiday Market Nov. 30

Get into the holiday spirit and support local businesses at the Lynnwood High School Vendor Splendor Holiday Market from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.

Shop unique, handmade goods from talented local artisans and small business owners. Enjoy a variety of delicious bites from food trucks, and don’t miss your chance to win exciting door prizes and raffle items.

Applications are open for vendors. You can apply at https://forms.gle/TEk7VduYv7Nz4UDv9

Lynnwood High School is located at 18218 North Rd., Bothell.