Scene in Edmonds: All Ages Trivia draws record crowd to Waterfront Center

The Edmonds Waterfront Center on Aug. 29 hosted its popular All Ages Trivia, drawing more than 160 participated (26 teams), setting a record for the event.

The first-place team, No-nothings, met for the first time at the event, and promised to team up for the next All Ages Trivia on Nov. 21. Second-place team Card Party, hosted by longtime Waterfront Center supporter Marta Card, always places high in the ranking. The third-place team, Ferry-Line Cutters, was new to the event and added to the energy in the room.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center offered special thanks to event sponsors Crista Senior Living and Red Twig — and to the trivia hosts who make the magic happen: Program Director Michelle Neu, Board Member Brook Roberts and volunteer Elaine Sonntag.