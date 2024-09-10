Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: September 9, 2024 6 Plein air artist Sarah Sedgwick Anderson captures a moment on Main Street Saturday during the bustle of PorchFest. Sarah’s and other artist’s work will be on display at Cole Gallery later this week. (Photo by Bob Sears) Teddy Towns displays a little plein air artistry of his own Saturday. (Photo by Bob Sears) Great blue heron at the Edmonds Marsh Sunday. (Photo by Bill Ray) Jellyfish Sunday at the Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Bill Ray) Flower basket on Main Street Sunday. (Photo by Bill Ray) Sunday sunset by Roger BelAir Sunday sunset by Patty Sterling Sunday sunset by Bob Sanders Sunday sunset by Ted Taylor Paddling at sunset Sunday. (Photo by Bob Mazelow) All alone at the waterfront Monday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Falling leaves on Monday. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
