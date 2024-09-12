Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: September 11, 2024 2 Kevin O’Keeffe was sitting at the Edmonds Waterfront Center before the rain Tuesday when two women showed up and began to perform their expression of “worship dancing with flags.” Dahlia close-up Wednesday. (Photo by Ann Bradford) New moon Wednesday. (Photo by Alex Duncan) At sunset Wednesday. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Wednesday sunset. (Photo by Gary Olson)
