Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: September 16, 2024 1 Based at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, the Senior Swingers Orchestra, led by Tim Leese, performed show tunes at the Kiwanis Flea Market at Edmonds’ Maplewood Presbyterian Church Saturday. (Photo by Henry Draper) A murder of crows before sunrise Monday at Marina Beach playground. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Photo by Ron LaRue A deer visitor. (Photo by JJ Kuhl) Sunset ferry departing Edmonds. (Photo by Doug Parrott) Monday sunset. (Photo by Alex Duncan) Photo by Ann Bradford
