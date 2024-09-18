Scene in Edmonds: Around town 1 hour ago 4 Moon over Edmonds Monday. (Photo by Ted Taylor) Chickens on the loose last week near Seaview Park. (Photo by Florence Stiles) Talking a walk at minus tide Tuesday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Floral arrangement. (Photo by Ann Bradford) September flora. (Photo by Mary Dizon) Tuesday’s super moon. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
