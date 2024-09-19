Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: September 18, 2024 0 Lina Steinhagen took this photo of an American gold finch that was briefly stunned after hitting her window Tuesday. Wednesday afternoon at Brackett’s Landing. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Wednesday sunset. (Photo by Bob Sanders) Photo by Ann Bradford
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.