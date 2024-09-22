Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: September 21, 2024 0 Friday at the beach. (Photo by Sondra Padgett) Reflections at the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Downtown Saturday vibe. (Photo by David Carlos) North Sound Church’s Saturday street dance on Bell. Saturday night cloud bank. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.