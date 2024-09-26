Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: September 25, 2024 2 From Tuesday, a local artist. (Photo by Linda Ross) Early Wednesday morning partial clearing. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Wednesday morning. (Photo by Ron LaRue) The fog lifts. (Photo by Gary Olson) Flowers brighten the gray. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Interesting vessel. (Photo by Samm Jaenicke) Before the rain… …and after rain arrives. (Photos by Julia Wiese) Late sunset. (Photo by Ted Taylor)
