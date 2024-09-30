Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: September 29, 2024 7 A sliver moon before sunrise Sunday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) A murder of crows on a tree across the street from the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery. (Photo by Denise Meade) Brave swimmers. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Lacecap hydrangea drooping into autumn. (Photo by Denise Meade) Walking with Dad. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Fiery sunset. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
