Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: September 27, 2024 0 Early Friday morning on the waterfront. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) A performance outside the Edmonds Waterftont Center Friday evening. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.