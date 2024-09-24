Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday Posted: September 23, 2024 0 Fishing pier Monday afternoon. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Kayaking on a warm afternoon. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) A shark whisperer just before sunset. (Photo by Doug Parrott) Photo by Gary Olson A spider at sunset. (Photo by Robert Magrino) Photo by Julia Wiese Photo by Ted Taylor Photo by Ann Bradford Photo by Alex Duncan
