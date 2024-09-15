Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: September 14, 2024 0 A misty morning before Saturday’s sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) At the summer market (Photo by Ron LaRue) At sunset. (Photo by Ted Taylor)
