Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: September 28, 2024 3 A busy day at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Although this guy managed to take a nap. (Photo by JJ Kuhl) The USS Ronald Reagan passing by Edmonds. (Photo by Doug Parrott) Double rainbow from Olympic Beach. (Photo by Doug Parrott) Another rainbow view. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) Photo by Ann Bradford Edmonds at sunset. (Photo by Gary Olson) Photo by Ted Taylor Photo by Doug Parrott
