Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: September 15, 2024 5 Sunday walk. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Fall is on its way. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Busy marina. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Montbretia and rain — a good combination. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Rising near full moon sitting on top of the Edmonds tsunami siren tower. (Photo by Doug Parrott) Sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) That golden glow. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.