Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: September 22, 2024 0 At sunrise Sunday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Photo by Jim Johanson Photo by Alex Duncan Going places. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Flowers on Sunset Avenue. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Kayaking on Lake Ballinger. (Photo by Niall McShane)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.