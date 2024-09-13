Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: September 12, 2024 0 Flying in formation on the Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Early morning beach walk. (Photo by Ron LaRue) At Picnic Point. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) At sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
