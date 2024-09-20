Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: September 19, 2024 7 Foggy Thursday morning.(Photo by Ron LaRue) Sunny afternoon. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Free Jake Bergevin Band jazz concert at the Opera House on Dayton during Art Walk. (Photo by Chris Walton) At sunset. (Photo by Sondra Padgett) At Haines Wharf. (Photo by Sam Spencer) Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Bob Sanders Photo by Alex Duncan
