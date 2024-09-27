Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: September 26, 2024 0 Salish Crossing blooms. (Photo by Mary Dizon) Thursday morning after the rain. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Patio visitor. (Photo by JJ Kuhl) Sunset Avenue roses. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Thursday sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.