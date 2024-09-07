Scene in Edmonds: From hazy Friday sunrise to smoky sunset Posted: September 6, 2024 0 Friday sunrise. (Photo by Gary Haakenson) Photo by JJ Kuhl Garden color. (Photo by Sondra Padgett) Walk along the beach. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Friday sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Photo by Julia Wiese Photo by Doug Parrott Photo by Alex Duncan
