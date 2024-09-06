Scene in Edmonds: Olympic Beach Park work

During her walk Thursday, photographer Julia Wiese noticed activity near the entry to Olympic Beach. In top photo, City of Edmonds Parks Department employees Ben in the track hoe and Eric, wearing the safety gear, were in the process of renovating the garden. Meanwhile, in bottom photo, parks employees Deb (on the ladder) and Colby were busy taking out dead branches and those that hang too low above the walkway.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.