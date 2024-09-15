Sept. 22: Climate concert coming to Edmonds

All over the country, all over the world, musicians are starting to incorporate into their music their concern about climate change and its devastating effects.

Now one such group, Nelda Swiggett’s Jazz Quintet, is coming to Edmonds. They will be debuting their new concert “For the Birds” from 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at Edmonds United Methodist Church.

According to the event organizers:

Through the power of their music, plus poetry and stories, they will engage your imagination and inspire you. You will hear about the problems of climate change, but you will also hear a hopeful message about what you can do to become involved in the solutions.

Get tickets here.

Edmonds United Methodist Church is a sponsor of the event and has provided the venue at no charge. There is also free parking.

The Interfaith Climate Action group is hosting the concert. Event sponsors include Cafe Louvre, Sno-Isle Sierra Club, Audubon Society, North Sound Bicycle Advocates, Sound Stewards, League of Women Voters and Edmonds Climate Advisory Board.