Sno-Isle Genealogical Society hosting Tool Shed study group Sept. 18

The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s monthly virtual Tool Shed meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept, 18. The Tool Shed is an informal study group dedicated to methods, techniques and tools for genealogical research. Non-members of any skill level are welcome to join the conversation, share their experiences and ask questions. This month the group is focusing on people just getting started on the family history journey.

The Tool Shed meeting is held virtually on Zoom. Join the meeting at https://bit.ly/SIGSToolShed