Snohomish County Elections launches ‘Elections Explained’ with libraries and League of Women Voters

Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell this week launched a series of information sessions — in partnership with the League of Women Voters and Sno-Isle Libraries– to share insights into the process of voting and administering elections ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

According to a news release, the “Elections Explained” sessions will be hosted at seven public libraries across Snohomish County in September and October. Snohomish County residents curious about the voting and election processes can get answers to their questions straight from Auditor Garth Fell.

Snohomish County residents interested in attending should register and submit their questions in advance using the online form from Snohomish County Elections.

Snohomish County Elections, a division of the Auditor’s Office, administers elections and manages the voter registration process for Snohomish County voters. Its mission is to conduct fair, accountable elections and encourage people to understand and participate in the voting process.

“As the November election approaches, we are ramping up efforts to provide accurate information to voters through this “Elections Explained” series,” Fell said. “If you have questions or are curious how our local elections administrators deliver accurate, secure elections, I encourage you to attend an ‘Elections Explained’ session to learn more.”

Dates and registration links for each session:

Saturday, Sept. 7, noon to 1 p.m., Monroe Library

Thursday, Sept. 12, 6-7 p.m. Everett Library

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6-7 p.m. Marysville Library

Saturday, Sept. 21, noon-1 p.m. Stanwood Library

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 6-7 p.m. Lynnwood Library

Saturday, Oct. 12, noon-1 p.m. Granite Falls Library

Tuesday, Oct. 15 |6-7 p.m. Mountlake Terrace Library

“The nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is proud to partner with Snohomish County Elections and Sno-Isle Libraries to enable voters to get answers to their questions about our elections, including the security and safeguards in place that ensure the ongoing reliability of our democratic process in Snohomish County,” said League of Women Voters of Snohomish County President Cathy Liu Scott. “Along with the hard-earned right to vote in our American republic comes the responsibility to obtain and share accurate information. Voters deserve this clarity so that we maintain the integrity of our constitutional institutions.”

“Libraries provide access to election and candidate information, voter registration, and voting ballot boxes to support democracy,” said Sno-Isle Libraries Executive Director Lois Langer Thompson. “Sno-Isle Libraries is hosting Snohomish County Elections and the League of Women Voters to strengthen our understanding of elections processes through this ‘Elections Explained’ series.”

As part of its larger outreach efforts to encourage people to understand and participate in the voting process, Snohomish County Elections has partnered with local transit agencies to post informational promotions on local buses with the same theme of “Elections Explained.”

For more information, including opportunities to observe ballot processing and an FAQ page, visit www.snoco.org/elections; follow @snoco_auditor on Facebook, Instagram, and X; or email elections@snoco.org.