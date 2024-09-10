Snohomish County welcomes new chief DEI officer to lead Office of Social Justice

Wil Johnson was selected to lead the Office of Social Justice (OSJ) as the new Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer for Snohomish County. With more than 20 years of experience in education and community work, Johnson will guide county efforts to increase understanding around equity and inclusion and to promote access, opportunity and belonging.

“I am thankful for this opportunity to support and serve this community which I call home,” Johnson said. “When I reflect on awareness and conversations around social justice, it all comes down to ensuring that people and communities have access to what they need to enjoy life, feel safe and know they are not alone.”

Johnson most recently worked as Director of Equity and Inclusion for the Snohomish School District since 2021. He previously managed special education programs and worked as a teacher, behavioral interventionist and coach. He served as a medical specialist in the U.S. Army and studied at City University of Seattle and the University of Washington to earn his Certificate of Education Leadership and Master in Teaching. He’s been a consultant on education, equity and communication, and also is the creator and host of the At-homish Podcast that focuses on creating spaces where people all belong.

“We are so grateful to welcome Wil to our team. His experience in building strong relationships, educating diverse audiences and finding ways to address systemic barriers will be invaluable,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said. “I am deeply committed to having a county government that does not only talk about equity but finds the places where we need to do better and takes the steps to make real change.”

Somers established the Office of Social Justice in 2020 because there was a need for change and for a stronger commitment to making sure Snohomish County government is welcoming of people from diverse backgrounds and better reflects the communities it serves. The office seeks to increase equity and inclusion across our community, addressing ethnicity, race, gender, neurodivergence and other aspects of identity.

The position had been vacant since January 2024.