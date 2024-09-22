Speaker series on climate change starts Oct. 2

The Mayors’ Climate Protection Committee of Edmonds invites residents to a speaker series that will address various aspects of the climate change issue affecting Edmonds and the Puget Sound region. The series takes place on three Wednesdays: Oct. 2, 16 and 30 — and all will be held in Community Room B at the Edmonds Waterfront Center and online via Zoom.

The series will feature local experts, faculty from Edmonds College, and the University of Washington as well as a representative from the Washington State Department of Ecology. Audience engagement is strongly encouraged. The themes for each evening will be:

Oct. 2 – Sea Level Rise and Coastal Implications

Oct. 16 – Climate Impacts to Flora and Fauna

Oct. 30 – Atmospheric Science and Climate

Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. and talks will begin at 6 p.m. Presentations will last approximately one hour and will be followed by Q&A with the audience.

Residents wishing to attend virtually can click the Zoom link.

You can find more information here.