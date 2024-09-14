Sponsor spotlight: CD rates

Edward Jones offers FDIC-insured certificates of deposit from many regional and nationwide banking institutions. These CDs offer competitive rates as well as other important benefits.

– Our certificate of deposit offerings are issued by some of the largest regional and nationwide institutions in America.

– No matter how strong the bank or savings and loan, CDs offered by Edward Jones are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 (principal and interest accrued but not yet paid) per depositor, per insured depository institution, for each account ownership category. Please visit www.fdic.gov or contact our office for additional information.

– Investors can diversify their CDs to keep their money fully insured and still enjoy the convenience of one monthly statement by purchasing CDs issued by more than one of the institutions we offer.

– CDs purchased through Edward Jones may be sold on any business day at the current market value, which could be more or less than the amount originally invested.

– Maturities from three months to 10 years are generally available.

Address: 1300 Olympic View Dr., Edmonds

Website: www.edwardjones/com/tim-schell

Phone: 425-775-7817

Email: tim.schell@edwardjones.com