Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Crab Cake Burger at Scotty’s Food Truck Thursday and Friday

Escape the ordinary with the Dungeness Crab Cake Burger at Scotty’s Food Truck Thursday and Friday, Sept. 26-27.
A culinary masterpiece that’s sure to delight your senses, it includes a tender, succulent crab cake patty piled high with fresh wild greens and featuring the zesty kick of Scotty’s signature roasted red pepper aioli — all served on a toasted, buttery Kaiser bun. Each bite transports you to the coast, leaving you craving more.
The burger is served with a side of crispy French fries and house-made Scotty’s tartar sauce for the ultimate seaside experience.
Scotty’s will be closed Sept. 28-Oct. 12 for maintenance and repair on the truck and medical procedures. The truck will be back on Oct. 17. Scotty says: “Thank you for supporting us!”
Scotty’s will be at Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 and Friday, Sept. 27. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Open Thursday and Friday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
