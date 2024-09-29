Sponsor spotlight: Heather Krause named to 2024 Forbes Top Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list

RBC Wealth Management is pleased to announce Heather Krause was named to the Forbes Top Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list. This is the fourth year in a row that she has been named to this list.

Heather has been a financial advisor for over 15 years at RBC Wealth Management. She is a Seattle native, grew up on Queen Anne Hill and resides in Ballard with her husband, two children and two dogs.

Heather was named the new Branch Director of the RBC Wealth Management Edmonds Office earlier in the year. Heather and the team have received other prestigious awards in 2024 including Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State and Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Team.

Together Heather and her business partner — and mother — Patricia Thorpe take a multigeneration approach by helping busy families build and preserve wealth. You can contact us to set up your complimentary meeting to determine if working with our team is a fit for you and your family.

We are so proud of Heather’s continued recognition. Congratulations, Heather.

Heather Krause, AIF

Managing Director – Branch Director

Senior Portfolio Manager – Portfolio Focus

Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team

303 5th Ave. S., Suite 100 | Edmonds, WA 98020

Edmonds office: 425-712-7309 | Seattle office: 206-621-3181

heather.krause@rbc.com

www.krauseandthorpe.com

The 2024 Forbes “Best-In-State Wealth Advisors” award was announced April 2024. Data as of 6/30/2023. The award was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor based on qualitative criteria such as: best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. The financial advisor does not pay a fee to be considered for or to receive this award. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients. This is not indicative of this financial advisor’s future performance. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

The 2024 Forbes “Top Women Wealth Advisors” and “Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State” award was announced February 2024. Data as of 9/30/2023. The award was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client impact, industry experience, review of best practices and compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC. For more information, go to www.SHOOKresearch.com.

The 2024 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams award was announced January 2024. Data as of 3/31/23. The award was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: a measure of each team’s best practices, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK’s research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and team, and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. The financial advisor does not pay a fee to be considered for or to receive this award. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients. This is not indicative of this financial advisor’s future performance.

© 2024 RBC Wealth Management, a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC, registered investment adviser and Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.