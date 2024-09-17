Sponsor spotlight: Holy Rosary School celebrates 60th ‘Diamond Jubilee’ anniversary with ribbon cutting, HERO scholarship announcement

You can watch the video of the ribbon cutting here.

Edmonds community leaders joined staff and students at Holy Rosary School on Monday, Sept. 9 to celebrate the elementary and middle school’s 60th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting event hosted by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, to commemorate the milestone and promote the HERO School Scholarship fund (“Hope, Excellence, Resilience, and Opportunity”) to support students in need.

Every year, the scholarship fund will honor a hero of supporting and promoting Catholic education. This year’s HERO is former Holy Rosary pastor, Father Kenneth Haydock, who passed away last spring. The award ensures that Father Haydock’s legacy of kindness and dedication to Catholic education lives on.

“This milestone marks six decades of educational excellence, spiritual growth and community service,” said current Holy Rosary pastor Father Matthew O’Leary. “Father Haydock was a beacon of faith and compassion. Dedicating this year’s HERO scholarship fund to him is a fitting tribute to his memory, embodying his spirit of giving and his commitment to our students’ futures.”

Guest speakers at the event included former Edmonds Mayor (and Holy Rosary parent and grandparent) Barb Fahey, Edmonds City Councilmember (and Holy Rosary alumna) Dr. Michelle Dotsch, Edmonds Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Crowther, Holy Rosary Parish Pastor Father Matthew O’Leary, and Holy Rosary School Principal Larkin Temme.

“Reaching our 60th anniversary is a testament to the enduring strength of our community,” said Principal Temme. “This Diamond Jubilee is not only a celebration of our past achievements but also a stepping stone to an even brighter future for our students. We invite everyone to join us in commemorating this remarkable journey.”

When Holy Rosary School first opened its doors in downtown Edmonds in September of 1964, about 120 students were enrolled in the first three grades, with plans to add another grade each year. In 2024, the accredited elementary and middle school has more than 270 students currently enrolled in pre-kindergarten through eighth grades. It boasts an after-school extended care program, robust STEM, arts and music curricula, a schoolwide Spanish program, a successful CYO sports program, a vibrant alumni community, and numerous awards and recognitions accrued over its past six decades.

“I’m proud to count myself among the more than 1,400 alumni of Holy Rosary Edmonds School,” said Edmonds City Councilmember Dr. Michelle Dotsch. “This school provided me with a critical foundation for my academic and professional success. It’s truly a special community.”

“Since 1964, this gem of a school has been offering a comprehensive education that nurtures the mind, body and spirit,” said former Edmonds Mayor Barb Fahey. “As both a parent and grandparent of Holy Rosary students, I’ve witnessed first-hand how this school’s dedicated faculty and staff have been consistently committed to fostering a love of learning and instilling the values of faith, service and community in their students.”

Holy Rosary invites the community to join in the celebrations of its 60th anniversary at special events throughout the school year, including by supporting its “ Diamond Jubilee ” school auction on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Holy Rosary parish center. This special occasion will be a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, support Holy Rosary’s Catholic education mission and honor the school’s rich history.

Holy Rosary Catholic School has been inspiring lifelong learners since 1964.