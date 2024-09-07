Sponsor spotlight: Remodeling ideas to refresh your empty nest

Are your kids heading off to college, moving in with friends or out on their own? The percentage of young adults moving out of their parents’ home has reached a decade low. According to an analysis by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) of the 2022 American Community Survey, the share of young adults ages 25-34 living with their parents or parents-in-law declined and now stands at 19.1%. The findings represent a continuation of the post-pandemic trend toward rising independent living by young adults.

If you have an empty nest, lots of questions come to mind. Should you move and downsize? If you stay, how should you use the kids’ rooms? What other changes should you make as you get older? If you’ve decided to stay in your home – at least for now – it’s time to figure out how your house can work better for you in the next chapter of your life.

Tackle the Home Maintenance To Do List

With the kids out of the house, you may be surprised at how much free time you have. With your leisure time, consider tackling some home renovation jobs that have been on your to-do list for a while.

The best place to start is to look at your house – room by room – with fresh eyes. It’s time to reimagine your space. How do you want to use each room to fit your new lifestyle? Perhaps the mudroom is no longer needed, but a craft room has always been on your wish list. You’ll be surprised how you can revamp spaces in your home.

Create a Home Office

If you are an active or semi-retired member of the workforce, consider creating a home office. An extra bedroom or den previously used for family activities would be a great place to turn into a home office. Home offices are becoming less of a luxury and more of a necessity. Nearly a third (30%) of adults work from home at least two days a week, according to a recent survey from NAHB.

Upgrade Your Kitchen

If you’ve been putting off kitchen renovations, now is the time to explore options with fewer people living in your home. There are various ways to modernize a kitchen, and you’ll reap rewards if you decide to sell your home. According to Zonda’s recent Cost vs. Value Report, home owners who invest in a minor kitchen remodel will likely recoup more than 71% of their investment.

A new kitchen for your home doesn’t have to be a hassle if you plan your project well. Working with a qualified expert has many benefits. A remodeler can provide a wealth of experience and professional integrity and solve any design challenges you may encounter during your project. In addition, a professional remodeler can help homeowners meet their needs while staying within budget.

Save the date for the 2024 Remodeled Homes Tour Saturday, Sept. 21. Sign up for our newsletter to receive an invitation. If planning a remodel or home renovation, contact Irons Brothers Construction at www.ironsbc.com

