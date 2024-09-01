Sponsor spotlight: Rotary Club of Edmonds Oktoberfest features fun for all ages Sept. 13-14

The Rotary Club of Edmonds is proud to present its fourth community-focused, family-friendly Oktoberfest at its new location, the Edmonds Civic Playfield in downtown Edmonds. Festivities begin on Friday, Sept. 13 with live music, food vendors and a beer garden to taste local and seasonal Oktoberfest brews, along with wine and cider. The festival is free and open to the public to enjoy the music, food and games. Only the beer garden, with its admission fee of $10, is open to persons 21 years of age and older.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, Oktoberfest flies into full swing at noon with the opening of Kids Korner, featuring local nonprofits offering activities for kids of all ages. There will be demonstrations of Master Cho’s Tae Kwon Do and the Mountlake Terrace High School Robotics Club showing off their creations. There are a lot more activities for the family to enjoy; visit edmondsoktoberfest.com for the full schedule. Also at noon Saturday, registration is open for the Pet Parade. Live music performances begin in the beer garden at 1 p.m. Both Friday and Saturday events end at 10 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Edmonds Oktoberfest is a fundraiser for local charities. Proceeds from the event will go to the Edmonds Waterfront Center, student scholarships, Washington Kids in Transition, Edmonds Boys & Girls Club, PAWS and other worthy local nonprofit organizations.

Come to the Edmonds Oktoberfest rain or shine and get ready to have fun with your family and community. For further information, visit edmondsoktoberfest.com. For additional information about the Rotary Club of Edmonds, visit edmondsrotary.com.