Sponsor spotlight: The eyes (ears and teeth) have it

One of the best parts about Downtown Edmonds is that you don’t have to leave your favorite city by the Salish Sea to tick all your boxes, including attending to your health. There are experts across fields ready to keep you in tip-top shape, and in this article, we’re going to focus on three areas above the neck: your eyes, ears, and teeth.

You’re about to see more, hear more, and smile more — right in your own backyard!

See More (Eyes)

On the corner of Fifth Avenue South right next to Soundview Dental (two birds, one stone, as it were) Edmonds Vision Center has a team of dedicated optometrists who bring comprehensive eye care to patients of all ages. From routine eye exams and contact lens fittings to treatment of eye diseases, Edmonds Vision Center is committed to keeping patients comfortable, informed, and seeing sharply. You’ll find experts who utilize advanced technology and specialize in glasses, contact lenses, and various laser procedures to ensure optimal visual health for patients when you walk through their doors.

Located right in the thick of it all on Main Street, Dr. Tony D. Pool offers a unique and personalized approach to eye care. As a dedicated optometric physician with over 35 years of experience, Dr. Pool offers thorough examinations and one-on-one appointments. His private practice allows him to dedicate ample time to each patient’s needs, providing a more holistic approach to vision care beyond just prescriptions.

Hear More (Ears)

“Huh? Come again?” If you’re asking your friends and family to repeat themselves more than usual, it may be time to get your ears checked. Advanced Hearing Systems on 5th Avenue North provides comprehensive hearing care services. Their team of experienced audiologists is dedicated to helping people of all ages achieve optimal hearing health. They offer a wide range of hearing aids and assistive listening devices for your needs and lifestyle. From routine hearing evaluations to custom hearing aid fittings, Advanced Hearing Systems has been committed to providing personalized care right Downtown since 1996!

Smile More (Teeth)

In a city that consistently makes you smile, there are several great dentists to choose from right Downtown. The following are just a few.

Led by Dr. Naguib Youssef, ​​Affinity Contemporary Dentistry on Second Avenue South boasts a team of dedicated professionals that provides a comprehensive range of dental services, including general and family dentistry, implant dentistry, and same-day crowns. They combine state-of-the-art technology with a compassionate approach, ensuring a comfortable and positive experience for every patient.

Head over to Dayton for care from Dr. Matthew Flugstad and his team at Dayton Dental. This practice provides affordable, convenient, and comprehensive dental services for the whole family. Whether you’re looking for preventive, restorative, or cosmetic dentistry procedures, you’ll find them with Dr. Flugstad and his friendly team, and you can get all your dental needs met under one roof.

A few blocks up on Fifth Avenue South, Soundview Family Dental offers exceptional dental care for everyone in your crew. Dr. Eric Kitts, a Seattle Met Top Dentist every year since 2009, leads his team as they provide everything from preventive and restorative dentistry to implant and cosmetic dentistry. Whether you’re due for a routine cleaning or looking for more specialized care, Soundview’s commitment to patient comfort and high-quality dentistry makes this practice a trusted choice right Downtown.

Face It — Your Health Matters Downtown

— By Whitney Popa

