State fire marshal offers fire safety tips for older adults

The U.S. Fire Administration reports that adults over the age of 65 are 2.6 times more likely to perish in a fire than the general population. Last year in Washington state, individuals over age 60 accounted for 36% of the reported fire fatalities.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office suggests these fire safety tips for older adults:

– Have smoke alarms installed on every level of the home, inside bedrooms, and outside sleeping areas.

– Install carbon monoxide detectors near sleeping areas.

– If you are visually or hearing impaired, install smoke detectors that can adequately notify you in an emergency such as bed shakers or strobe light alarms.

– Conduct monthly tests on smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

– Develop a fire escape plan that includes at least two exits. Practice the plan regularly with all household members.

– Maintain exit pathways clear of clutter, and other obstacles that could prevent a quick escape.

– Keep mobility aids, visual aids or hearing aids within reach and next to the bed when sleeping.

– If you use a walker or a wheelchair, check all exits to ensure that you can move safely through them.

– Stay in the kitchen while cooking and set reminders such as a timer to check on the food. Keep flammable items like towels and potholders away from the stove.

– If you smoke, do so outside. Use deep, sturdy ashtrays, and fully extinguish cigarettes before disposing of them. Do not smoke near medical oxygen tanks.

If you are unable to follow any of these fire safety tips, please ask a family member or caregiver for additional assistance.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904.