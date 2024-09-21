State schools superintendent debate at Edmonds Center for Arts Sept. 26

The Washington State Debate Coalition will be hosting a debate for superintendent for the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) at the Edmonds Center for the Arts on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Registration is now open here for the debate, which is free to attend and begins at 7 p.m. at Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N. It will be moderated by John Hopperstad, FOX 13; Sami West, KUOW and Venice Buhain, Cascade PBS. The Edmonds debate will feature incumbent Chris Reykdal and challenger David Olson.

The general election is Nov. 5.