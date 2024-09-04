The Local Music Scene – Let’s get FEST-ive with September festivals

September brings in a change of weather, a change of schedules for many people and some of Edmonds’ favorite festivals!

PorchFest Edmonds

PorchFest Edmonds, the first weekend of September, highlights music and community through a walkable music festival. There are almost 70 performances happening this Saturday, Sept. 7 in downtown Edmonds. The full lineup and updated map can be found on the website. Here are the currently scheduled performances, followed by a map that shows the location corresponding with the list number:

The following weekend — starting Friday, Sept. 13 — will be the annual Edmonds Oktoberfest sponsored by Edmonds Rotary. The lineup kicks off Friday and music goes until Saturday night:

Friday:

4 p.m. – Bonnie Birch Band

Bonnie Birch plays a variety of music on an accordion.

5:30 p.m. – Smilin Scandanavians

Known as one of the most popular polka bands around, the Smilin Scandinavians plays a mix of Midwestern polka, Scandinavian folk, traditional country western, Dixieland and big band swing.

7 p.m. – Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis

Local legend and entertainer Robbie Dee will be performing his fantastically entertaining Elvis tribute.

8:30 p.m. – Who’s Your Daddy

Local dance favorites Who’s Your Daddy will be closing the night out with their danceable favorites from past decades.

Saturday:

1:00 p.m. – BBGB

The Bavarian Beergarden Band will be providing authentic German, Austrian, and Swiss music!

2:30 p.m. – Joshua Red Uttech

A singer/songwriter, Josh brings a variety of pop, rock, country and originals to his performances.

4:00 p.m. – Lion of Judah Band

Bringing a mix of Dancehall, Calypso, Roots and Reggae; sure to get people up and dancing.

5:30 p.m. – The Band LeLe

Local trio bringing harmonies and pop folk originals to delight the ears!

7:00 p.m. – The Encounters

Local rock and roll favorites The Encounters play a mix of everyone’s classic rock favorites.

8:30 p.m. – Guy Johnson

Performing a wide variety of classic hits from the 50’s through the 80’s sure to get you singing along.

My (Other) recommendations for September, and a note:

There is a new website to keep track of live music happening around Edmonds: www.edmondslivemusic.com

Wednesday Sept. 4 –

Musicology Co – George Strait listening party – 6-8 p.m.

Vinbero – John Pinetree – 7-8:30 p.m.

Engels Pub – Wood n Villians – 8-11 p.m.

Friday Sept. 6 –

Salish Sea Boathouse – The Dogtones – 6-9 p.m.

Engels Pub – Lone State – 9-12 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 7 –

PorchFest Edmonds – Downtown Core – 1-6 p.m.

Vinbero – Lito Castro – 7-9 p.m.

Salish Sea Boathouse – One Love Bridge – 6-9 p.m.

Engels Pub – The Shortcutz – 9-12 p.m.

Sunday Sept. 8 –

Edmonds Car Show – One Love Bridge

Salish Sea Boathouse – The Jerkels – 2-5 p.m.

Wednesday Sept. 11 –

Vinbero – Mel Moon – 7-8:30 p.m.

Engels Pub – C3 Trio – 8-11 p.m.

Friday Sept. 13 –

Civic Field – Oktoberfest Festival 4 p.m.

Engels Pub – Lounge Vultures – 9-12 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 14 –

Civic Field – Oktoberfest Festival 4 p.m.

Salish Sea Boathouse – The Pilchuck Boyz – 6-9 p.m.

Musicology Co – Steven Fisher – 6-7 p.m.

Engels Pub – Rocket Bleach 9-12 p.m.

Sunday Sept. 15 –

Salish Sea Boathouse – Chris Eger & Richard Williams – 2-5 p.m.

Wednesday Sept. 18 –

Vinbero – Beclynn – 7-8:30 p.m.

Engels Pub – Guy Johnson – 8-11 p.m.

Friday Sept. 20 –

Salish Sea Boathouse – The Flaming Pies – 6-9 p.m.

Engels Pub – Graceland Manila – 9-12 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 21 –

Salish Sea Boathouse – Nikki and The Fast Times – 6-9 p.m.

Musicology Co – Brian Knudson – 6-7 p.m.

Engels Pub – The Groove Pilots – 9-12 p.m.

Sunday Sept. 22 –

Musicology Co – Lonesome Territory – 3-4 p.m.

Tuesday Sept. 24 –

Engels Pub – Open Mic – 8-10 p.m.

Wednesday Sept. 25 –

Musicology Co – Songwriter Open Mic – 6-7 p.m.

Engels Pub – Good Vibes Duo – 8-11 p.m.

Friday Sept. 27 –

Vinbero – Luiggi – 7-8:30 p.m.

Engels Pub – Tim Turner Band – 9-12 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 28 –

Musicology Co – Sheryl Wiser – 6-7 p.m.

Vinbero – Kellee Bradley – 7-9 p.m.

Engels Pub – The Weatherheads – 9-12 p.m.

Enjoy the music!

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.