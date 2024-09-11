Two meetings for the Edmonds Planning Board Sept. 11

As it continues to work its way through the various elements of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, the Edmonds Planning Board will hold two meetings Wednesday, Sept. 11. The first — at 6 p.m. — will focus on the transportation project list, while the second — at 7 p.m. — will look at a preliminary waterfront vision design concept.

Also at the 7 p.m. meeting, the planning board will discuss the 2025-2030 Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Capital Improvement Program (CIP)

and a draft recommendation on green building incentives.

Both meetings will be in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. You can also attend remotely via this Zoom link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or attend via telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.