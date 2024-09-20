Two upcoming events for Edmonds Civic Roundtable: Convo with Council Sept. 26, City Budget Oct. 3

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable is hosting two upcoming events:

Convo with Council

Thursday, Sept. 26

5:30-6:30 p.m.

EDWAY Tap House

22811 100th Ave. W., Edmonds

The latest in a series of monthly informal meeting series with sitting councilmembers. Councilmember Will Chen will be on hand to meet citizens for questions, conversations and a brew.

Registration not required but email simanton@comcast.net to reserve your spot.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds 2025 City Budget – Civic Conversation

Thursday, Oct. 3

7-8:30 p.m.

Edmonds Waterfront Center

Register at edmondscivicroundtable.org

Join representatives of the Edmonds City Council for a conversation about the budget, the process used to develop it and the difficult decisions yet to be made — in a less formal setting than a council meeting or public hearing.

The meeting will occur only two days after Mayor Mike Rosen officially proposes his budget. In a moderated give-and-take, councilmembers will have the opportunity to hear from residents, and residents will be able to learn about budget highlights and current thinking. Participants will have an opportunity to give input and ask questions.

The mission of the Edmonds Civic Roundtable is to promote well-informed and civil discussions about key issues. Learn more at edmondscivicroundtable.org.